Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 89,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G now with free delivery.