Samsung Sale! Up to 57% off on Samsung Galaxy F14, Galaxy F23, Galaxy S21 FE during Fab Grab Fest
Samsung Fab Grab Fest, 2023 has just been announced. During the Samsung sale, consumers can avail mega offers and cashbacks on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. These Samsung phones with up to 57% off are:
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches 90Hz HD+ display, packsExynos 1330 Octa-core processor, and gets a 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up.
Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a minimalistic yet fresh design, display of 120Hz refresh rate, long battery life of 5000mAh, clean software, 5G connectivity, and decent camera performance with 50MP+8MP+2MP setup.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: It boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: This flip phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, and a 12MP dual camera system
Samsung Galaxy M14: The galaxy M13 packs a triple camera setup including 50MP+5MP+2MP for photography experience. Plus, it brings the performance of the Exynos 850 chipset.
In addition to this, the consumers also get an additional cashback of up to 14% on debit and credit cards of HDFC and ICICI banks.
The fest offers will be available on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores in India.
For an even better shopping experience, consumers shopping from Samsung.com can enjoy same day delivery of select products across top metro cities.
Samsung Fab Grab Fest, 2023 early access starts May 1, 2023.