 Samsung Galaxy F23 5g Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F23 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 01h 18m 41s
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F1.8
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 77 mm
    • 198 grams
    • Aqua Blue, Forest Green, Copper Blush
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.4 mm
    • 165.5 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 20:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.53 %
    • 400 ppi
    • TFT
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    General
    • Galaxy F23 5G
    • March 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.240 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    • Adreno 619
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • LPDDR4X
    • 29.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 103 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5g