Samsung Unpacked: All the devices that were launched today
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Fold Z 5 and Galaxy Flip Z 5 on Wednesday to compete with the Google Foldable phone as well as the upcoming iPhones to be launched in September.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Flip Z 5: It is a square-shaped 6.7-inch smartphone. It now has an external display covering the majority of one side.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
Galaxy Flip Z 5 is just a little thinner with a new hinge.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also gets a new hinge that’s helped make it thinner and lighter and above all, when it is folded, there is no gap.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Cost? $999 for the Flip and $1,799 for the Fold, and they go on sale Aug. 11. Fold is one of the most expensive phones on the market.
Photo Credit: Google
The Google Pixel Fold matches Samsung’s pricing.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Watch 6 model too was launched today.
Photo Credit: Samsung
As many as three new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets were launched.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Both new foldables get Qualcomm Inc.’s 4-nanometer Snapdragon processors.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Fold has the same battery capacity as the previous generation and same main camera specs. The S-Pen stylus too has been slimmed down.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung foldables face intense competition from Google, Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung has updated its 11-inch, 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch tablets, called the Tab S9, Tab S9 and S9 Ultra.
Photo Credit: Samsung
All three models are now IP68-rated for water resistance and look more or less like their previous avatars.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Watch 6 price starts at $300, It is available in the 40-millimeter and 44mm sizes, but the screens are slightly larger and higher resolution.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Click here
But they have larger batteries, faster processors and new health features especially for heart rate and sleep tracking.