Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 165,000 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹165,000 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 10 MP + 4 MP Battery 4400 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 10 MP + 4 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Battery 4400 mAh

Display 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No

Wireless Charging Yes

Capacity 4400 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 25W

Type Li-ion Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 10 MP, Primary Camera 4 MP Camera

Camera Setup Dual

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels Design Colours Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue

Height 154.9 mm

Width 67.1 mm

Thickness 13.4 mm

Weight 254 grams Display Screen Size 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

Screen Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 373 ppi

Screen To Body Ratio Calculated 176.2 %

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Network 5G: Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Model Galaxy Z Fold 5

Launch Date July 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Samsung Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Processor Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM 12 GB Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

