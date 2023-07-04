 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 165,000 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
SamsungGalaxyZFold5_Display_7.6inches(19.3cm)
Key Specs
₹165,000 (speculated)
256 GB
7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
10 MP + 4 MP
4400 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India starts at Rs.165,000. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 10 MP + 4 MP
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 4400 mAh
  • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4400 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 MP, Primary Camera 4 MP Camera
  • Dual
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Design
  • Phantom Black, Cream, Icy Blue
  • 154.9 mm
  • 67.1 mm
  • 13.4 mm
  • 254 grams
Display
  • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
  • 1812 x 2176 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 373 ppi
  • 176.2 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Dynamic AMOLED
General
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • July 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • Adreno 740
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 12 GB
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5