Say Hello to Yellow! Pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now (Apple)
The all new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow can be pre-ordered now. (Apple)
Before we tell you how and where, here is what you need to know about the iPhones. (Apple)
iPhone 14: 15.40-centimetre (6.1-inch). (Apple)
iPhone 14 Plus: 16.95-centimetre (6.7-inch) vibrant Super Retina XDR displays. (Apple)
Get the longest battery life of any iPhone ever on iPhone 14 Plus. And all-day battery life on iPhone 14. (Apple)
New Pro-level camera for more detailed and colourful shots in all kinds of light. (Apple)
Ceramic Shield plus dust and water resistance add up to durability. (Apple)
Crash Detection, a vital safety feature, can call for help in a severe car crash. (Apple)
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in yellow, starting at Rs. 79900 and Rs. 89900 respectively. (Apple)
Pre-orders for these iPhones can be placed on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app. (Apple)
All you need to do is visit Apple.com, select iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, then select the storage variant and pre-book it. (Apple)