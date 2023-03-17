Smartphones with big battery: Check Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A74, more (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy M04 priced at Rs. 8499 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery.
Redmi 10a priced at Rs. 8599 comes with 5000mAh battery and features a 2 GHz Octa Core Helio G25 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth Rs. 15999 runs on Exynos 1280 Octa Core chipset and gets a massive 6000mAh battery.
Oppo A74 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and offers a long battery life. It is priced at Rs. 15490.
Realme Narzo 50 worth Rs. 12999 runs on octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery.
