Smartphones with big battery: Check Samsung Galaxy M04, Oppo A74, more (Unsplash)

If you are considering buying a phone with a long battery life, here are the options. (Unsplash)

Samsung Galaxy M04 priced at Rs. 8499 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery. (Amazon)

Redmi 10a priced at Rs. 8599 comes with 5000mAh battery and features a 2 GHz Octa Core Helio G25 chipset. (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth Rs. 15999 runs on Exynos 1280 Octa Core chipset and gets a massive 6000mAh battery. (Amazon)

Oppo A74 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and offers a long battery life. It is priced at Rs. 15490. (Amazon)

Realme Narzo 50 worth Rs. 12999 runs on octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset and gets a 5000mAh battery. (Amazon)

