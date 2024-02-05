Social media app Threads hits 130-million active monthly users mark, says Meta Platforms
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Threads reached 130 million active monthly users with positive growth, says Meta Platforms. Check details here.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Threads was launched in the year 2023 as a text-based conversation app or a Microblogging app like X.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Soon after its launch, the social media app gained much recognition as tough competition to Elon Musk’s X. Now, the app has started to gain users.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
During Meta’s quarter four call, it was revealed that the Threads app has crossed more than 130 million active monthly users.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Mark Zuckerberg said, “I’ll note that Threads now has more people actively using it today than it did during its initial launch peak.”
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Zuckerberg also said that the Threads app is on the right track of being a “major success” with app users growing each day.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While Zuckerberg had more ambition for the Threads app as it was expected to get billions of users like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
However, now the growth is slow but steady which is positive growth for the newly launched app.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
In terms of comparison with X, Threads is way behind in terms of monthly active users and it needs to upscale the strategy to attract more users.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Meta as of now, is working to fill all the required gaps for Threads to improve user experience, says Meta Platforms.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Now, the Meta-backed social media app is finally looking like garnering suitable progress to take on billionaire Elon Musk's X.
Check related web stories:
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Apology Isn’t Enough
Meta Quest 3 Spatial Video, pinch gestures and other features introduced - Know how they work
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Meta Platforms to deploy in-house custom chips this year to power AI drive - memo
View more