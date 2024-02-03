Meta Quest 3 Spatial Video, pinch gestures and other features introduced - Know how they work

The Apple Vision Pro headset has gone on sale today in the US and rival Meta Platforms has sought to get some of the spotlight on itself by announcing new features in its AR/VR headset. The Meta Quest 3 headset is available at much cheaper rates than the Apple Vision Pro, however, it is the biggest competitor in the headset market. In the new v62 software update, Meta Quest 3 will be getting various advanced features such as spatial videos, pinch gestures, improved support for web-based gaming, and more. Know how the Meta Quest 3 Spatial Video, pinch gestures and other features will work.

Meta Quest 3 new features

According to the Meta blog post, the company will be introducing new features to the Quest 3 headset which will start to roll out from February 7, 2024. One of the main highlights of the new v62 software update for Meta Quest 3 is the Spatial Video Playback feature. As the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support spatial videos, they can be uploaded to the Meta Quest headset with the help Meta Quest mobile app. Then the video can be converted for playback on the device and can be stored in the cloud. Meta spatial video will, “Let you relive the moment with surprising depth. With this new feature, you can experience your memories and media content like never before.”

Another attractive feature of Meta Quest 3 is the single-gesture quick actions that will provide improved ways of using common actions. Users just have to show short pinch gesture to access the “Universal Menu or a long pinch to recenter the display.” Meta said, “This feature gives you control over using a simplified interaction or the more full-fledged Quick Actions Menu.”

Additionally, the update will provide a better web gaming experience with the Meta Quest 3 and it also includes gamepads such as PlayStation, Xbox, and many more. Users just have to connect the headset to Bluetooth or USB-C. Now, users will also be able to go live on Facebook through the headset for their subscribers to enjoy the live game streaming.

How Meta Quest 3 spatial feature will benefit users

The spatial video playback will enable users to save videos on store memories on the cloud.

Meta Quest owners can view videos in an immersive way through the headset which is expected to be similar to Apple Vision Pro.

The spatial videos can be accessed from the Meta Quest app or in the spatial videos section of the Files menu in your headset, therefore, it provides a hassle-free user experience.

The spatial video feature on Meta Quest will enhance the user experience apart from gaming.

