Splendid Deal! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price falls to Rs. 3299
Photo Credit: Amazon
Are you waiting for a perfect deal to buy a Samsung smartphone? If yes, then this Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut on Amazon is just for you.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a flat discount of 21 percent on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
With the initial discount offered on Amazon, the price of the smartphone reduces to Rs. 22999 from its regular price of Rs. 28990 as per Amazon's pricing information.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you further wish to lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy A23 you can get it done by the exchange and bank offers available.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check Product
Amazon offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 19700. If you can exchange an old device, you can avail the benefit of this exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you’re able to get the full value of it then this deal will allow customers to buy the smartphone for Rs. 3299.
Photo Credit: Amazon
As a bank offer the e-commerce platform is offering 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on OneCard Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is also offering a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions and many more.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6 inch LCD Display with 120Hz Refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core chipset.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Click here
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50 MP OIS quad camera with Digital Zoom Up to 10x.