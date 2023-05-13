Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy F14 price cut from to 17490 to under 10000
Check out this Samsung Galaxy F14 price cut on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price cut makes this smartphone available at under Rs. 10000 on Flipkart.
If you want a smartphone with a decent performance, long battery life, good display, and basic camera and don't want to pay through your nose, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G can easily fit the bill. Flipkart has announced that there is a big price cut available now.
Flipkart is offering this budget smartphone priced under Rs. 10000. Know here how to nab it at the discounted price.
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price is Rs. 17490 - 4GB RAM and 128GB memory variant.
However, in this Flipkart deal, courtesy the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 13490.
Through the bank offers and exchange deal, you can enjoy additional discounts.
Bank offers: On selected Bank credit and debit card transactions you will receive an additional discount of Rs. 1500.
If you opt for this, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price goes down to Rs. 11990.
Exchange offer: Looking for even more? If you have an old smartphone to trade in, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be reduced even more.
The Flipkart exchange deal is valued at up to Rs. 12350. However, how much you will get on this is dependent on your old smartphone-its quality, brand, age, variant etc.
With the combination of bank offers and the exchange deal, you can easily bring down the price of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to under Rs. 10000.
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specs: It packs the Exynos 1330 chipset, 6000mAh battery, 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display protected with Gorilla Glass 5, dual camera setup of 50MP + 2MP along with a 13MP Front Camera for selfies.