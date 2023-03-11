 Samsung Galaxy F14 5g Price in India (11, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F14 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F14 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 11 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 396 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 399 ppi
    • PLS LCD
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    General
    • Android v13
    • March 31, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy F14 5G
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 1330
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G68 MP2
    • 5 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy F14 5g