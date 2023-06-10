Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops from Rs. 131,999 to Rs. 89,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop is massive as Amazon has announced a 32% discount.
This is your great chance to grab one of the best smartphones with a massive discount on Amazon.
Notable part of this Amazon deal is that while purchasing the Galaxcy S22 Ultra at this low price, you don't have to opt for any exchange deal for your old phone.
Before the discount, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price was Rs. 131,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
With a discount of 32 percent, you have to pay Rs. 89,999 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
If you want, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, but the minimum purchase value must be of Rs. 10000.
However, if you want, you can opt for the exchange deal to reduce the Samsung Galaxy S22 price further.
The Galaxy S22 exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 30,800, but your phone will have to be in working condition. The website will tell you what it is worth.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a feature-rich smartphone. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom.