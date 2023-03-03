Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 turns cheaper! Save up to 51000 NOW; check low price (HT Tech)
Want a foldable phone? You can try your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. (Samsung)
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at a discounted rate along with other special offers on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
With an initial discount of 12 Percent, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently priced at Rs. 154999 against 177999. (Flipkart)
On exchange, your older phone can fetch you further off of up to Rs. 28000 on the new phone. (Samsung)
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to 126999 from Rs. 177999. (Samsung)
This means that you will be able to save a whopping up to Rs. 51000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Samsung)
The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP + 10MP ) along with a front camera of 10MP. (HT Tech)
Housing a 4400 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can give you a battery life of around a day. (Samsung)