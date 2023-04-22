 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 512gb Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB is a Android v12L phone, available price is Rs 164,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.18 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.7 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4400 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 22 April 2023
Key Specs
512 GB
7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
4400 mAh
See full specifications
₹ 164,999 M.R.P. ₹187,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB price in India starts at Rs.164,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB is Rs.164,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
  • 10 MP + 4 MP
  • 4400 mAh
  • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
Battery
  • 4400 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) 4 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.0µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Dual
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 155.1 mm
  • 6.3 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 130.1 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
  • 263 grams
  • Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
Display
  • 90.76 %
  • 21.6:18
  • 373 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
  • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
  • 1812 x 2176 pixels
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 1200 nits
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 512GB
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung One UI
  • August 16, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12L
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.324 W/kg
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core (3.18 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.7 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 21.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • 4 nm
  • LPDDR5X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 730
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • 512 GB
  • Yes
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 512gb