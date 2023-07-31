Studying from home? Check these 4 tips and 5 apps that can help you succeed
Photo Credit: Pexels
Finding it difficult to stay motivated while studying from home? Here are 4 motivational tips and 5 apps to help you keep on track.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Create a study space:
Having your own space to study where you can concentrate without any distractions increases focus and motivates you to study efficiently.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Set a routine:
Make a fixed routine for your study time. This will allow you to prepare your mind for studying and will allow you to have greater will and focus.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Take breaks at regular intervals: Breaks are important to free up the mind and refresh. Taking frequent breaks will enable you to enhance your learning skills and will increase your study hours.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Create a study plan:
A study plan is a must to keep you up to date with your syllabus. This will allow you to stay on track and take mindful study decisions. Now, check the apps that will help you towards success.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SimpleMind:
This app helps you to create mind maps for thought organization, improved memory, and creative brainstorming.
Photo Credit: Pexels
GoConqr:
This app works great as a learning resource where you can get flashcards, quizzes, slides and notes. Additionally, here you can connect and collaborate with friends for learning sessions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Any.do:
It is a task management app that combines tasks, a calendar, and a reminder in the app. It allows you to add tasks and connects you to tools like Gmail or Calendar to prepare a schedule.
Photo Credit: pexels
One Note:
It's a Microsoft note-taking app that allows you to draw and write notes for your study reference. This app can work as your digital notebook.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Trello:
Trello is a great tool to enhance productivity where you can organize your to-do lists and manage your studies and homework effectively.