Stunning deal! iPhone 14 Pro price drops to 86999 from 129900 on Flipkart
Get the premium iPhone 14 Pro at the new lowest price of just Rs. 86999 against MRP of Rs. 129900.
If you are a fan of the iPhone, then know that the Apple flagship iPhone 14 Pro can be yours at a new low price due to a Flipkart deal.
It comes with the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a new and upgraded 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and several other enticing features.
The iPhone 14 Pro was initially launched in India at a price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant.
However, with the latest deal on Flipkart, it is now available for less than Rs. 1 lakh.
Here's how you can avail of this offer: Firstly, you can get a flat discount of Rs. 9901 without worrying about bank offers or exchange deals.
This reduces the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119999.
Additionally, if you exchange an old device worth up to Rs. 30000, you can save even more.
Moreover, if you use the HDFC debit or credit cards, you can get Rs. 3000 off.
By combining all these offers, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro at Rs. 86999.
However, it's essential to note that this offer is only feasible when you exchange your old smartphone and receive something near the maximum discount.