Stunning discount! Grab Oppo Reno 8 5G at this low price

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 25, 2023
Here is a great deal for you if you are planning to bring a new smartphone home.

 Flipkart is currently offering 23 percent discount on Oppo Reno 8 5G.

The 128GB variant of Oppo Reno 8 5G is originally priced at Rs. 38999 according to Flipkart pricing.

After the initial discount on Oppo Reno 8 its price came down to Rs. 29999.

The price of the smartphone can be further reduced by applying exchange and bank offers.

You can get up to Rs. 29000 on exchange deals available on Flipkart.

Keep this in mind that discount on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

You will also need to verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

There are also several bank offers available on the online shopping site.

 As bank offers customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions.

Flipkart also offers a 10 percent discount available for Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions. 

