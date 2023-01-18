 Oppo Reno8 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO Reno8 5G

    OPPO Reno8 5G

    OPPO Reno8 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno8 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno8 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36963/heroimage/148756-v11-oppo-reno8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36963/images/Design/148756-v11-oppo-reno8-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36963/images/Design/148756-v11-oppo-reno8-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36963/images/Design/148756-v11-oppo-reno8-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36963/images/Design/148756-v11-oppo-reno8-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 30,999 M.R.P. ₹38,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO Reno8 5G Price in India

    OPPO Reno8 5G price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of OPPO Reno8 5G is Rs.30,999 on amazon.in.

    OPPO Reno8 5G price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of OPPO Reno8 5G is Rs.30,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno8 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 28 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor RS
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    Design
    • 73.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
    • Dust proof
    • 179 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
    • 160 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 84.21 %
    • 20:9
    • 411 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.8 %
    • 800 nits
    • AMOLED
    General
    • OPPO
    • Yes
    • Reno8
    • July 25, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.021 W/kg, Body: 1.080 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 20.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 106 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo Reno8 5g