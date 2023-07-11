Stunning discount rolled out on iQOO Z6 Lite; price drops from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 13,999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Looking to buy an iQOO smartphone with a big discount? Then nab this opportunity to make iQOO Z6 Lite yours with this heavy price cut. Check out this Amazon deal.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Buy here
Amazon is offering a hefty 30 percent initial discount on the iQOO Z6 Lite.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
As Per the Amazon price listing the original retail price of iQOO Z6 Lite is Rs. 19,999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But with the 30 % of initial discount the price of the smartphone reduced to Rs.13,999.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Product Page
Amazon is also offering an exchange deal and bank offers, which make the deal even more delightful.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Amazon is also offering up to Rs.13150 off as an exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Amazon
However the discounted amount on exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in.
Photo Credit: iQOO
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.
Photo Credit: iQOO
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Click here
iQOO Z6 Lite packs a 5000mAh Battery that will last you through the day and more.