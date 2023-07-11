Stunning discount rolled out on iQOO Z6 Lite; price drops from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 13,999.  

Hindustan Times
Looking to buy an iQOO smartphone with a big discount? Then nab this opportunity to make iQOO Z6 Lite yours with this heavy price cut. Check out this Amazon deal.

 Amazon is offering a hefty 30 percent initial discount on the iQOO Z6 Lite.

As Per the Amazon price listing  the original retail price of iQOO Z6 Lite is Rs. 19,999.

 But with the 30 % of initial discount the price of the smartphone reduced to Rs.13,999.

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal and bank offers, which make the deal  even more delightful.

You can get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.

 Amazon is also offering up to Rs.13150 off as an exchange offer.

 However the discounted amount on exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in.

 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor.

 iQOO Z6 Lite packs a 5000mAh Battery that will last you through the day and more.

