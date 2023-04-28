STUNNING! Oppo Reno8 T price crashes to Rs. 749 from 38999; grab it now
Oppo Reno8 T 5G offering amazing features, specs and performance can be yours for under Rs. 1000 today.
You have an opportunity to save a massive Rs. 38000 on the Oppo Reno8 T on Flipkart.
Oppo Reno8 T (8GB+128GB) is available at a discount of 23% for Rs. 29999.
On availing the discount, you will be able to save a flat Rs. 9000 on the phone.
To reduce the price of Oppo Reno8 T further, you can opt for exchange offer.
Your old smartphone can fetch you up to Rs. 29250 further off, provided it is in a good condition.
Combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit) can bring down the cost of Oppo Reno8 T to just Rs. 749.
By paying so less, you will get the Oppo Reno8 T housing a triple rear camera setup (108MP+2MP+2MP), along with a 32MP selfie camera.
The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and has a 4800mAh battery.