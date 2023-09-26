Sun, Jupiter, Mars, to Earth, check out the mesmerizing images of planets in our solar system
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our solar system is vast and yet in space terms it is tiny. Nevertheless, from our Sun, Jupiter, Earth to Mars, it is inhabited by amazing planets and their moons. Check out these beautiful images of our solar system.
Photo Credit: NASA/ MESSENGER
Mercury: On March 11, 2011, NASA's Messenger spacecraft entered the orbit of Mercury. During this, its cratered surface was captured which revealed its geological history.
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Venus: During NASA's Magellan mission to Venus, the spacecraft captured the entire surface of Venus which revealed its impact sites from meteorites.
Photo Credit: NASA/NOAA
Earth: NASA’s DSCOVR satellite captures images of Earth every two hours from its EPIC camera.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mars: A Viking Project spacecraft successfully lands on Mars and sends back images of its surface. The landing site of the project was Chryse Planitia.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured a true color mosaic of Jupiter at a distance of approximately 10 million kilometres.
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI
Saturn: The same Cassini spacecraft conducted a 9-hour-long photography session of the planet Saturn and its rings.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft got as close as 81800 kilometres to the planet in 1986 and captured various images of the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: NASA's Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft that made it close to the planet and was able to capture some images.
Photo Credit: NASA
Sun: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe made the closet to the Sun’s atmosphere to conduct studies about its environment. It is the first spacecraft that actually "touched" the Sun.