Vikram lander, Pragyan rover bask in sunlight, but will they wake up from sleep? ISRO says THIS
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in sleep mode and ISRO will look to bring them back to life to keep the Chandrayaan-3 mission alive.
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been put in sleep mode by ISRO due to the lunar night as they cannot charge their batteries without the sunlight. It has now been more than 15 days and it's time for ISRO to wake them up.
According to reports, the sun is now rising on the Moon’s south pole and with proper sunlight, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are expected to awaken, but only if they survived the harsh lunar night with temperatures as low as -200 degrees.
Now, scientists are trying to continue the Chandrayaan-3 mission as they want to get more insights by reviving Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
However, ISRO scientists believe that they will be able to activate Vikram lander and Pragyan rover once they are fully charged thereby giving a further boost to Chandrayaan-3 mission.
According to the India Today report, ISRO has said that its scientists are now waiting for the batteries on the lander and rover to be fully charged before bringing them back to life.
ISRO experts are trying to regain communication, but are waiting for the the rover and the lander to be fully charged and in better operational condition. It would be a miracle if they actually wake up from sleep.
Over the course of 14 days, the lander and the rover made significant discoveries about the lunar surface that will help scientists know more about the formation of our solar system.
Tomorrow, on September 22, 2023, ISRO will be activating the lander and the rover. Although there are very low chances, but there is still hope.
If the lander and the rover wake up then the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be continued till the next lunar night sets in.