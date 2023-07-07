Super Hot deal! Grab the Poco M5 at this incredibly low price; get 45% discount
The Poco M5 was launched in India in February 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. However, the phone has since been discounted by up to 45%, making it one of the most affordable smartphones on the market.
The Poco M5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 50 MP main camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.
The Poco M5 runs on Android 12 and has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and will easily last you a full day on a single charge.
The Poco M5 is available in a variety of colors to suit your taste: Power Black, Icy Blue, and Poco Yellow.
The Poco M5 is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful and affordable smartphone. It's perfect for gaming, streaming videos, and taking photos.
Poco M5 Discount: The 64GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 15999 is now available for just Rs. 8749, giving you a massive 45% discount.
Maximize your savings! Take advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers. Trade in your old device and receive up to Rs. 8200 discount. Check availability in your area using your Pin Code.
The Poco M5 is a great deal at its current price. If you're looking for a powerful and affordable smartphone, then the Poco M5 is the perfect choice for you.
You can visit Flipkart now and take advantage of the super attractive discount on the Poco M5. Upgrade to a powerful smartphone today without breaking the bank!