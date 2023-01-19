Poco M5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB)
POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
₹10,799
₹15,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
POCO M5 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of POCO M5 is Rs.10,799 on amazon.in.
POCO M5 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of POCO M5 is Rs.10,799 on amazon.in.