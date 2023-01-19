 Poco M5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M5

    POCO M5

    POCO M5 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M5 from HT Tech. Buy POCO M5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    64 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    POCO M5 Price in India

    POCO M5 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of POCO M5 is Rs.10,799 on amazon.in.

    Poco M5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • 01h 56m 54s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Up to 630 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Up to 630 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 76 mm
    • Icy Blue, Power Black, POCO Yellow
    • 163.9 mm
    • 201 grams
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 500 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.92 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    General
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 13, 2022 (Official)
    • M5
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.851 W/kg, Body: 0.674 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    Mass storage device, USB charging
    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G99
    • 26.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    Poco M5