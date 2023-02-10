Surprise! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs. 1 lakh this way
Looking for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal? Here’s your opportunity to grab this premium phone with a big off!
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs. 124999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
The sale will begin on February 23, but you still have time to take advantage of the pre-booking offers from Samsung and other retailers.
You can pre-book the Galaxy S23 Ultra and get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 4G and Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 47999 at just Rs.. 4999 from the Samsung online store.
Moreover, you will enjoy a free 25W Travel Adapter and Wireless Charger worth Rs. 4298 and bank Cashback benefits worth Rs. 8000. Plus, an extra Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App 1st purchase.
But if you are not interested in buying other accessories along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, then Amazon has an even better money-saving deal, which will let you get this flagship for under Rs. 1 lakh.
First, you can save Rs. 8000 with bank offers. After this, if you have an old smartphone, then you can put it on an exchange deal and save up to Rs. 25050.
The amalgamation of the bank offers and exchange deals will let you get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for under Rs. 1 lakh on Amazon.
What’s special about it? It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a larger 6.8-inch display with 1750 nits of peak brightness.
For photography, it packs superb cameras equipped with a massive 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS, better equipped to take on low-light photography.
Click here
Along with it, it has two 10MP telephoto cameras offering up to 100X digital zoom as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP camera on the front.