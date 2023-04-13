Sweet deal! Oppo F21 Pro price cut during Flipkart sale! Buy it under Rs. 15000

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Oppo

Flipkart is hosting the Summer Saver Days sale offering impressive deals on a wide range of smartphones. The Oppo F21 Pro is one of those interesting money-saving deals.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Oppo F21 Pro launched back in 2022 and it is still a top-camera smartphone available at an affordable price.

Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

This crazy Flipkart deal offers Oppo F21 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Sunset Orange colour.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Flipkart price listing suggests that this model comes with an MRP of Rs. 27999.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Now, thanks to this Flipkart sale, you can get Oppo F21 Pro for Rs. 20999 at a 25% discount.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Not just the price cut, but several bank offers are available to reduce the cost further.

Photo Credit: Oppo

HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cardholders can get a flat Rs. 2250 off.

Photo Credit: Oppo

This offer helps you to get a stylish camera-oriented smartphone for just Rs. 18749.

Photo Credit: Oppo

The deal doesn’t end here! Another offer that can help you further reduce the price is an old smartphone exchange.

Photo Credit: Oppo

You can get up to Rs. 20200 off on Oppo F21 Pro, depending on the resale value of your smartphone.

Photo Credit: HT Tech, Oppo

With these offers, Oppo F21 Pro can easily be purchased for under Rs. 15000. 

Check More