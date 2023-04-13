Sweet deal! Oppo F21 Pro price cut during Flipkart sale! Buy it under Rs. 15000
Flipkart is hosting the Summer Saver Days sale offering impressive deals on a wide range of smartphones. The Oppo F21 Pro is one of those interesting money-saving deals.
Oppo F21 Pro launched back in 2022 and it is still a top-camera smartphone available at an affordable price.
This crazy Flipkart deal offers Oppo F21 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Sunset Orange colour.
Flipkart price listing suggests that this model comes with an MRP of Rs. 27999.
Now, thanks to this Flipkart sale, you can get Oppo F21 Pro for Rs. 20999 at a 25% discount.
Not just the price cut, but several bank offers are available to reduce the cost further.
HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cardholders can get a flat Rs. 2250 off.
This offer helps you to get a stylish camera-oriented smartphone for just Rs. 18749.
The deal doesn’t end here! Another offer that can help you further reduce the price is an old smartphone exchange.
You can get up to Rs. 20200 off on Oppo F21 Pro, depending on the resale value of your smartphone.
With these offers, Oppo F21 Pro can easily be purchased for under Rs. 15000.