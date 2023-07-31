Targetting RRB JE exam? Know about the 5 best apps to clear this exam

Published Jul 31, 2023
RRB JE stands for Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer exam. It is a competitive examination conducted by the Indian Railways to recruit Junior Engineers for various technical posts in the railway sector.

To prepare for RRB JE exam, these are the 5 best apps:

Testbook: This app provides comprehensive study material, practice tests, and previous year's question papers for RRB JE preparation.

This app also provides notifications and updates about RRB JE exam. Above all, this RRB JE Preparation App is absolutely FREE.

BYJUS: It offers RRB JE-specific courses, mock tests, and practice questions to help you prepare effectively.

It has specific test series for the RRB JE exam in order to provide students with a hands on experience as much as possible.

Railway Exam app: This app contains all India test series, exam-wise PDF Courses, most expected questions, daily current affair article & quizzes, chapter-wise tests, important updates, previous year's papers etc in Hindi and English.

Railway Exam app also contains Railway Exam Targeted Current Affair Article and Quiz in Hindi and English.

RRB JE app by Edurev: This app provides practice Quizzes, Video Lectures, Previous Year Question Papers, Mock Tests, past year papers, Previous Year Questions with Solutions, MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions), Test series shortcuts and tricks.

