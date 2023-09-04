Teacher’s Day: 5 education apps to download
Photo Credit: Pexels
Teacher’s Day: Educators can empower themselves through modern technology and here we present 5 best educational apps to improve efficacy and productivity.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the age of technology, teachers are transitioning towards modern tools and techniques to make tasks easier and educate students in the best way possible.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Teachers around the world are now utilizing various apps that can help them manage classrooms virtually along with creating innovative engaging lesson plans, projects, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
When selecting the right app, you must consider how it benefits teachers as well as students. And Teacher’s Day is the right opportunity to start.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Tap to learn about these 5 useful educational apps for teachers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google Classroom: Teachers can utilize all G-Suite apps such as Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Draw within the app. This app is considered one of the best classroom management apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
iDoceo: This app includes a grade book, planner, and notes organizer which enables teachers to keep track of their students such as their grades, attendance, etc. Teachers can also create images, videos, audio, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Quizlet: This app enables teachers to create quizzes and flashcards in a game format to make it more fun and interactive for the students. Teachers can also create study materials within the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Remind: This app is best for teachers when it comes to sending updates, information, or messages to students. They can easily create class groups where they can post assignments surveys and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Class Dojo: This is a classroom management app where teachers can interact with students and track their progress while giving feedback. With this app, teachers can create newsfeeds, surveys, quizzes, and more.