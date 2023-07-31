These top 7 AI courses at AWS will set you up nicely in your career; check them out now
Photo Credit: pexels
Want to upscale your AI skills? Check out these 7 generative AI courses offered by AWS for those with technical and non-technical backgrounds.
Photo Credit: pexels
5 generative AI courses offered by AWS, out of 7, are for those with technical background.
Photo Credit: pexels
Amazon CodeWhisperer - Getting Started: This course is based on the fundamentals of generative AI. The course offers presentations of concepts and practices, along with brief video demonstrations.
Photo Credit: pexels
Build Using Amazon CodeWhisperer: This course is designed for DevOps professionals. The course offers 7 practical challenges of which 2 are easy, 3 are intermediate and 2 are hard-level projects.
Photo Credit: pexels
Generative AI Foundations on AWS: This course offers practical recommendations, hands-on assistance for pre-training, and fine-tuning, and more. Note that it's a free course available on YouTube.
Photo Credit: pexels
Generative AI with Large Language Models: This course is available on Coursera in collaboration with AWS, DeepLearning.AI, and machine learning pioneer Andrew Ng. This course provides real-world applications.
Photo Credit: pexels
AWS PartnerCast – Building Generative AI on AWS: This course explores the power of generative AI on AWS, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Generative AI courses for non-technical learners
Photo Credit: pexels
Generative AI on AWS Essentials (Business): This course covers the fundamentals of how AWS's generative AI helps customers transform and reinvent their businesses.
Photo Credit: pexels
check more
Generative AI for Executives: This course is tailored for C-level executives. It teaches them how they can integrate generative AI into their business and address business challenges.