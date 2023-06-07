This huge iPhone 11 discount is live now on Amazon

Published Jun 07, 2023
 You can buy iPhone 11 on Amazon with a big discount on Amazon now.

This Amazon deal makes the iPhone 11 even more affordable! iPhone 11 price has dropped to less than Rs. 40000 because of this deal.

One of the most important benefits to be derived from buying the iPhone 11 is that it will get the latest iOS 17 update.

An iOS 17 update for iPhone 11 means that it will have almost the same features as the latest iPhones in the market.

Now, iPhone 11 is available at an affordable price. Check out the iPhone 11 discount here.

iPhone 11 price is Rs. 49900 for a 64GB storage variant before the discount.

iPhone 11 deal on Amazon has cut the price by as much as 18 percent to Rs. 40999.

To increase the discount further, a range of card and cashback offers are available.

HDFC Bank Card is offering a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on EMI transactions of minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000.

That means, you will be able to reduce the iPhone 11 price to just Rs. 37999.

Amazon also has an exchange deal on iPhone 11 worth up to Rs. 22800. The exchange value of your old phone will depend on its condition.

