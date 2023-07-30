Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Photo Credit: Pexels
Here are the tips you need to follow to get the best photo of a Meteor Shower.
In the very first step you need to choose your Photo Op.
In the second step you need to get away from city lights and find a place with dark skies.
After that you need to use a Heavier tripod to help reduce shaking caused by wind and footsteps, but even a lightweight tripod will do.
A wide-angle lens will capture more of the sky and give you a greater chance of capturing a meteor in your shot, so make sure you use a wide-angle lens to capture your target.
Then Use a shutter release cable or the camera’s built-in timer.
With your camera on a tripod, take a test image lasting a few seconds, then use the camera’s screen to review the image.
Photo Credit: NASA
We need to aim our Camera to make sure we get the best result even though we don’t know when or where a single meteor will appear, we do know the general area from which they’ll originate.
After this you need to Calculate your exposure time.
Once you know the maximum exposure time, you can set your shutter priority to that length and let the camera calculate other settings for your first image.
With your camera settings adjusted, capturing that perfect photo is just a matter of time and luck.