Top 10 iOS 17 features coming to iPhones today: Contact Posters, Journal app, more
Photo Credit: Apple
After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the new iOS 17 update will start rolling out today! Take a look at the top 10 features coming to iPhones such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more.
Photo Credit: Apple
Contact Posters: This feature enables users to create personalized contact posters of themselves in which they can customize their appearance on other iPhone users' screens.
Photo Credit: Apple
Messages app: The Messages app has various new features such as Live Stickers, quick reply gestures, location sharing, checking previous texts, transcription of audio messages, and more.
Photo Credit: Apple
Live Voicemail: With iOS 17 users will be able to live transcribe the incoming calls. Now, users can transcribe the voicemail and then decide if they want to answer the call or not.
Photo Credit: Apple
StandBy Mode: Turn your phone in landscape position while charging and experience its full-screen Live Activities, easy Siri insights, and more.
Photo Credit: Apple
AirDrop shortcut: Now sharing contacts, names, and email IDs gets easier with the new AirDrop shortcut. By bringing two iPhones adjacent to each other, you can swiftly share contacts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Interactive widgets: Now through new interactive widgets, users will be able to play music, control smart lights, and more, making it more convenient than previous updates.
Photo Credit: Apple
Easy Siri command: Earlier users had to say “Hey Siri” first for any command, Now, you just need to say “Siri” to activate the functionality of the voice assistant.
Photo Credit: Apple
Accurate auto-correct: Now the iPhone keyboard is integrated with machine learning that will improve your writing with easy auto-correction.
Photo Credit: Apple
Journal app: With the Journal app, easily jot down your thoughts, and experiences in a digital journal. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries.
Photo Credit: Apple
Health App: Access important information about health at your fingertips with the improved Health app. It collects all the data from your Apple Watch and compiles the information for easy access.