Top 5 AI tools to make your working life easy
Want to be extra creative by using artificial intelligence? Check out these top-used AI tools that you might like to use.
We all have heard of ChatGPT but it's not the only generative AI tool available. There are various AI tools with different functions meant for different purposes.
The use of artificial intelligence has become more common and people are using such tools in their daily life. It not only reduces their efforts but also benefits them in various ways.
There are plenty of AI tools available that can boost your creativity, productivity, knowledge and more.
Tap to explore the top 5 best AI tools to save time and effort.
Copy.ai: It is one of the most used AI tools for content creation. It works perfectly when your tasks are related to content writing, copywriting and more. It shows you writing options and you can pick one that you like.
DALL.E 2: It's an image generation tool by OpenAI. You just have to write an image prompt and the tool will create the image itself.
Google Bard: It's an AI chatbot just like ChatGPT. However, Bard can be integrated with other Google tools such as Google Search or Workspace.
Descript: It's an AI tool that transcribes your videos into a script. So, when you edit or remove anything from the script the video will be edited or trimmed automatically.
Slidesgo: It is a presentation generation tool you just have to add content and customize it in your own way.