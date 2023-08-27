Top 5 bank PO apps for preparation: Ace the exams this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Do you want to become a banking officer? Check out these top 5 bank PO apps for preparation to clear the exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Adda 247: One of the best bank PO apps is Bankers Adda. It is powered by Adda 247 which focuses on banking exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

You will get a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance to clear Bank PO exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unacademy: This app has digital educational materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, which are majorly focused on Bank PO exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app has a subscription-based model and it offers valuable guidance and assistance to bank exam aspirants.

Photo Credit: Pexels

BYJU'S Exam Prep: This app has a diverse range of online test series for various Bank PO exams.These mock tests will give you a  real exam experience and help you analyse your performance for the exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Embibe: This app provides banking courses with interactive learning.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Along with top faculty, you can get a series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials on this app. This app has AI-powered modules to enhance the learning experience.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Testbook: This app consists of a wide range of resources for Bank PO exam preparation. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

You can get access to live courses, expert classes, live doubt-solving sessions, study notes, and MCQs with this bank PO app.

check more