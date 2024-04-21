Top 5 PDF editors for Android smartphones: Adobe Acrobat, PDFelement and more
Unable to edit your PDF file on Android smartphones? This is where PDF editors come in handy.
These apps can help you view, edit, rearrange and do much more with your PDFs.
Check out the top 5 PDF editors for Android smartphones.
1. Adobe Acrobat Reader - It is one of the most used PDF editor apps which enables users to view, store and share PDFs easily.
2. PDFelement - Along with editing, it offers other advanced features such as PDF organisation, bookmarking tools, converting files, creating a privacy safe and more.
3. DocHub - It is a PDF editor as well as a document manager which helps you keep your important files organized.
4. iLovePDF - It offers various editing features converting, merging, and compressing PDF files, along with the ability to add digital signatures, draw, stamp, whiteout and much more.
5. pdfFiller - This app can be integrated with tools such as Google Drive, One Drive and Dropbox to sign files, Edit, fill out, share, and do much more with PDFs.
