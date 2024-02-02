Explore the top 5 online editing apps for video editing. From LumaFusion's professional touch to iMovie's simplicity, find the perfect fit for your editing needs.
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 02, 2024
1. LumaFusion: Ideal for mobile and desktop users seeking top-notch results from online video editing apps. Features include multi-track editing, transitions, effects, and color correction. One-time purchase with no ongoing subscription costs.
2. Adobe Premiere Rush: Versatile app for mobile and desktop. Free plan offers essential features; paid subscription unlocks advanced tools and effects. Great for streamlining workflow, especially if using other Adobe apps.
3. KineMaster: Popular mobile video editing app with free basic tools. Paid subscription unlocks advanced options like multi-layer editing and chroma key. Suitable for visually stunning videos, but free plan limitations apply.
4. iMovie: Free, user-friendly video editing app exclusive to Apple devices. Offers trimming, transitions, and effects. Ideal for beginners creating simple videos, but features are limited compared to other apps.
5. Filmora: Affordable, easy-to-use video editing app for Windows and Mac. Features include trimming, transitions, and effects. Suitable for beginners, but the free version has limitations; subscription required for premium features.
Explore these top editing apps based on your needs and level of expertise, ensuring your videos stand out with professional touches.