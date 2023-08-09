Top programming languages for cybersecurity and 5 apps to learn
Photo Credit: Pexels
Do you want to start a career in cybersecurity? Check out these top programming languages to help you get started and 5 apps that will help you all along the way.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Java: Java is a reliable programming language for coding everything from mobile apps and enterprise software to big data applications and server-side technologies.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This language is used by hackers to breach operating systems or take advantage of mobile vulnerabilities. You can use it for ethical practices to protect the system from such hackers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SQL: Without this programming language, preventing database attacks can get incredibly challenging. Therefore, it's a must for the cybersecurity field.
Photo Credit: Pexels
C and C++: Having a strong command of C and C++ prevents hackers from accessing the system infrastructure.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Ruby: Ruby is very similar to Python language. The tools it provides allow passwords to be securely stored through a stored hash. Now, check out the apps that will guide you.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Codecademy Go: This app is perfect for beginners as it provides easy topics and constant support. Its courses include Python, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Code.Hub: This app solely focuses on Java language. It provides theory as well as practical knowledge to learners.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Encode: This app provides foundational skills to develop websites, conduct queries, and analyze data. It focuses on languages like JavaScript, Python, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Enki: Learners can develop over 20 skills in different programming languages. Its courses include JavaScript, Python, CSS, blockchain, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Khan Academy: This app offers courses on topics like JavaScript, CSS, HTML, SQL, and advanced JavaScript.