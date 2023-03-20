Top smartphones under 25000: Oppo F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more
You don’t have to spend too much to get premium features! Here are the 5 best smartphones you can buy now under Rs. 25000 - Realme 10 Pro Plus, Oppo F21 Pro, Poco X5 Pro and more. (Unsplash)
If you're looking for flagship-level features and performance in a smartphone, there's no need to spend a large sum of money. (Pexels)
Simply opt for the best smartphone that meets your daily requirements, such as excellent photography, long-lasting battery, premium design, and solid performance - all while staying within budget. (Pixabay)
If you have Rs. 25000 to spend, here are the 5 best smartphones that you can buy now. From Realme 10 Pro Plus, Oppo F21 Pro to Motorola Edge 30, check out the list here.
Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP and a 2 MP cameras. (HT Tech)
All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. (HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro: Currently priced at Rs. 20999 on Flipkart, it is one of the great offerings for photography. (HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro offers a 64MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth and a 2MP microscopic sensor. Even at the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30: This Motorola phone offers a clean software experience with near-Stock Android, and packs a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP camera. You can get it for Rs. 22999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at Rs. 24999 with a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, 5000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. (HT Tech)
Poco X5 Pro 5G, powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, features a 108MP primary cameras, 120Hz display, and 3 years of security patches at Rs. 22999.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: It is an overall mid-range smartphone, which comes with a 108MP main camera with PDAF, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is currently priced at Rs. 23999 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)