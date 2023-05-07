UNREAL iPhone 11 price drop announced! Pay only 16249 against 48900
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live and is offering amazing offers on Apple iPhone 11.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
From the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series to iPhone 11, iPhone SE 3, and more, you have several options to choose from.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
But, if budget is your concern, buying an iPhone 11 can fit in your bill today.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 128GB variant of iPhone 11 worth Rs. 48900 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 12 percent.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check product
With the help of the initial discount the price of the phone has reduced to Rs. 42999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To bring down the cost further, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Your old handset can fetch you up to Rs. 26750 off on exchange.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check Product
If you get the maximum benefit on exchange along with the discount, the cost of the 128GB variant of iPhone 11 can fall to just Rs. 16249.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can opt for the bank offers too at the time of making payment.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Read more
iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset.