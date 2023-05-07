UNREAL iPhone 11 price drop announced! Pay only 16249 against 48900

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 07, 2023
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live and is offering amazing offers on Apple iPhone 11.

From the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series to iPhone 11, iPhone SE 3, and more, you have several options to choose from.

But, if budget is your concern, buying an iPhone 11 can fit in your bill today.

The 128GB variant of iPhone 11 worth Rs. 48900 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 12 percent.

With the help of the initial discount the price of the phone has reduced to Rs. 42999.

To bring down the cost further, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

Your old handset can fetch you up to Rs. 26750 off on exchange.

If you get the maximum benefit on exchange along with the discount, the cost of the 128GB variant of iPhone 11 can fall to just Rs. 16249.

You can opt for the bank offers too at the time of making payment.

iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset.

