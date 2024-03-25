Upcoming OTT releases this week: Lal Salaam, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more to watch online
Explore the latest additions to your watchlist with these exciting web series and movies hitting OTT platforms this week.
Lover: Follow the story of Arun and Divya as their six-year relationship undergoes challenges, questioning the endurance of their love. Starring K. Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, 'Lover' arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27.
Lal Salaam: Witness the journey of a town rebel striving to redeem himself in 'Lal Salaam'. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil, with a special appearance by Superstar Rajnikanth. Catch it on Netflix from March 29.
Patna Shuklla: Join a common woman and an advocate in their fight against corrupt education systems in 'Patna Shuklla', starring Raveena Tandon. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29.
Premalu: Delve into the complications faced by Sachin caught between two romantic interests in 'Premalu'. Featuring Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, along with an ensemble cast, it premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.
Heart of the Hunter: Based on Deon Meyer’s novel, "Heart of the Hunter" follows retired assassin Tiny Mpayipheli's mission to save a friend amidst government conspiracy in South Africa. Streaming on Netflix from March 29.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Get ready for laughter with 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', streaming on Netflix starting March 30, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a week filled with captivating storytelling and stellar performances, all from the comfort of your home. Mark your calendars for these release dates and get ready for a binge-worthy week ahead.