UPSC CSE admit card released! Know 5 best apps for exam revision
The UPSC CSE admit card has been released on the official website. Check details and 5 study apps to make your revision journey effective.
The admit card for the UPSC CSE exam 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards to review their details about center, timing, etc.
Note that the admit card will be available on the UPSC website till September 24. The exams are scheduled for September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023.
The USPC CSE will be carried out in two shifts: the morning shift will be 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift is 2 PM to 5 PM. Now, check the UPSC CSE exam preparatory apps that will guide you to success.
ClearIAS: This app is one of the recommended apps as it provides all kinds of tips from the beginning of preparation to revision strategies. You can find mock tests and practice tests in the app and also connect to experts for the interview process.
Vision IAS: This app also enables users to get in touch with experts for exam preparation, doubts, and more. The app also provides high-quality study material and mock tests for practice.
Civilsdaily: This app is perfect for learning current affairs and general knowledge. It provides editorials, notes, and study material that will likely come in the exam.
UPSC IAS Preparation App By Testbook: This app provides a number of practice papers and previous year's papers so you can practice topics and questions that repeat in exams.
Unacademy Learning App: This app also helps candidates prepare effective revision strategies and help them cover each topic carefully by providing topic-wise notes, tests, and more.