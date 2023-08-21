UPSC CSE Mains exam nears! Check exam dates and 5 preparation apps
UPSC CSE main exam is scheduled for September. Check exam dates and 5 study apps to help with your end-moment preparation.
The Union Public Service Commission has announced the Civil Services Main exam dates. The timetable for the exam is also available on their official website of upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CSE Main exam is scheduled for September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The exam will be conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions.
The morning timings would be 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift will commence from 2 PM till 5 PM. The admit card will soon be released on the website.
Keep an eye out for recent updates and notifications on the official UPSC website. And tap to check out 5 exam preparation apps for your revision.
Unacademy app: You can find numerous competitive exam courses in this app. It covers UPSC, SSC, IIT JEE and more. The app offers video lectures from experts, details study notes and materials, mock tests, and more.
ClearIAS: It is one of the preferred apps among UPSC students. It provides effective study plans, study materials and notes, and numerous mock tests for practice to make you exam ready.
UPSC (IAS) Exam Preparation: It's an app created by EduRev that provides aspirants with smart learning courses related to exams, video lectures, notes, topic-wise mock tests, checks your progress and more.
IAS BABA App: This app focuses on providing current affairs and making sure the aspirant is up to date with recent developments. It also provides study material and prepares candidates for interviews.
Legacy IAS Online Learning App: This app provides effective strategies and guidance to aspirants along with video lectures, study material, mock tests and more.