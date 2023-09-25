UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration ends tomorrow! Check 4 useful apps for preparation
Photo Credit: Pexels
The registration window for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 ends on September 26! Complete your application and check 4 exam preparation apps for effective studies.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Union Public Service Commission is conducting exams for Engineering Services for 2024. This exam will positions of IES Officers in different fields such as civil, mechanical, electrical, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration window is open till tomorrow, September 26, 2023. Candidates will be able to make corrections till October 3, 2023.
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to the UPSC notification, the Prelims Exam 2024 will take place on February 18, 2024, at various centres across the country.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Union Public Service Commission has announced a total of 167 vacancies that need to be filled.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, if you are appearing for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam? Check out these 4 best study apps for effective preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: This app offers paid online courses which include video lectures, study material, quizzes, mock tests, preparation strategies, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EduGorilla: It provides candidates with the latest exam patterns, mock tests, practice tests, previous papers, and more for exam practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app provides study materials such as necessary books for different fields such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Byjus: Candidates can look for preparation strategies and paid courses related to their subject in this app. It has various engineering courses that can cover your basics.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Lastly, make sure to prepare notes and practice with as many sample papers as you can to get hold of the exam pattern and time management.