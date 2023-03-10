Waiting for a MEGA sale? Don't! Buy Google Pixel 7 for just 36449 on Amazon
Did you just miss the Holi sales to get a premium phone with massive discounts? Don’t fret! There is still a chance with Google Pixel 7! (Reuters)
You don't even have to wait for some mega sale to find a huge price cut. All thanks to this Amazon deal available on premium Google Pixel 7.(Unsplash)
The e-commerce website is offering the phone with an MRP of Rs. 99999 for just Rs. 54999. (AFP)
Apart from this price cut, you can find a 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 500 on Fi Debit Card Transactions. (Unsplash)
Moreover, there is also a discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions. (Unsplash)
But wait, there's more! If you have a functional smartphone lying around unused at home, this is the perfect opportunity to put it to good use. (Unsplash)
Amazon is offering an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 18050. (HT)
As long as your old device is in working condition, of a good brand, and free of any major damage, you are eligible for the deal. (HT Tech)
If you take full advantage of all the discounts and are able to get the entire value of the exchange offer, you can purchase the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 36449. (HT Tech)
It comes with the Tensor G2 chipset and boasts a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
