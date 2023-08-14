Want a government job in Indian Railways? Crack RRB JE exam with the help of these 5 apps
If you want a government job in Indian Railways, then you can prepare for the Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer (RRB JE) exam. It is a competitive examination conducted by the Indian Railways to recruit Junior Engineers for various technical posts in the railway sector. These 5 apps can help you clear the RRB JE exam.
RRB railways app: If you are looking for topic-wise question papers with solutions, study materials, previous year papers with solutions, test series, solved papers, and question banks, this app can provide you allthe necessary information.
RRB railways app also includes the updated RRB Exam Syllabus for ease of RRB Exam preparation.
Railway Exam app: with the help of this app you can get access to all India test series, exam-wise PDF Courses, most expected questions, daily current affair article & quizzes, chapter-wise tests, important updates, previous year's papers, etc.
The Railway Exam app also contains Railway Exam Targeted Current Affair Article and Quiz in Hindi and English.
RRB JE app by Edurev: This app powered by Edurev is specially targeted to RRB JE exam and you can get practice Quizzes, Video Lectures, Previous Year Question Papers, Mock Test through this app
This app in English will help you in preparing for RRB JE for civil, mechanical, Electronics, and Electrical Engineering.
Testbook: This is a well-known app that provides comprehensive study material, practice tests, and previous year's question papers for RRB JE preparation. You can get notifications and daily updates about the RRB JE exam, through this app. Above all, you can get access to this app for free.
BYJUS: There are various RRB JE-specific courses provided by Byjus, mock tests, and practice questions offered by this app that can help you prepare effectively.
This app has specific test series for the RRB JE exam in order to provide students with hands-on experience.