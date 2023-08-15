Want to become a Chartered Accountant? Use these 4 apps to clear CA exam
A chartered accountant is a financial professional who manages budgets, audits, taxes, and business strategies for clients. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts this exam.
To prepare for the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, students requires a comprehensive approach and a lot of hard work. Check these 4 apps to prepare for this exam:
Unacademy: This is one of the largest online education platforms in India. It offers more than hundreds of courses for cracking the CA exams. It has various renowned instructors to help students clear the CA exam.
ICAI mobile app: This app provides you with updated information from the website of ICAI (www.icai.org).
This app includes announcements, events, news, notifications, Press releases, and jobs related to CA.
StepFly: This app specializes in CA (Chartered Accountancy), CS (Company Secretary), and CMA (Cost Management Accountant) preparation guide with quality content for you to thrive in every aspect of your educational needs.
This app covers CA Final(New / Old), CA Intermediate / IPCC, CA Foundation, CSEET, CS Executive and CS Professional, CMA Final, CMA Inter and CMA Foundation exams.
CA Foundation / CPT Prep Notes & Mock Tests App by Edurev: This app consists of free study material, NCERT Textbooks, Short Notes of all subjects, Quiz, previous year papers Online Tests, Topic Wise Quizzes, NCERT Textbook Quizzes,
It also offers Online video lectures, Daily insights, Past year question papers & Important tips & tricks for Examination.