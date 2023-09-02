Want to clear UGC NET JRF 2023? Try these 4 apps to ace your exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you preparing for UGC NET JRF exam? Notification for the December session exam is about to be released soon, so gear up and speed up your preparations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you face problems in preparing for this National-level exam, then you must get help from these 4 apps:
Photo Credit: Pexels
StudyIQ: With this app, you can get a variety of video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams including NET JRF
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET JRF exam. The app also provides current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.
Photo Credit: Pexels
UGC NET JRF Mock Tests App: This app is best for those who want to practice their test-taking skills.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can get access to a variety of mock tests that are modeled on the actual NET JRF exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Oliveboard: With this app, you can speed up your preparation with various mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for the NET JRF exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app has a dedicated section for the NET JRFexam and provides detailed performance analysis to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This is a renowned app for its live classes, recorded lectures, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions for competitive exams like NET JRF.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
It has a dedicated NET JRF category with expert educators who provide guidance and assistance for exam preparation.