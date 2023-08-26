Want to join the Indian Air Force? Clear AFCAT exam with these 4 apps

Published Aug 26, 2023
If you want to join the Indian Air Force, you must prepare and appear for the AFCAT exam.

AFCAT exam selects Officers for various branches of the Air Force, which include the Flying Branch (Short Service Commission) and the Technical Branch (Short Service Commission and Permanent Commission). To prepare for the AFCAT exam you can try these 4 apps; they will guide you towards success:

My IAF app: This is an official app provided by Indian Air Force so that students can get access to both information, and various activities.

This app is helpful for aspiring candidates to fulfill their dreams of being a part of the Indian Air Force and serving the nation. It serves as a strong medium between candidates and  IAF.

AFCAT exam prep: With this app, you will have all the preparatory materials in a quiz and eBook format to prepare thoroughly for the AFCAT Air Force Common Admission Test.

This app has more than 15500 questions and 12+yrs of previous year papers properly categorized in multiple sections, which focuses only on upcoming AFCAT exams

Centurion Digital App: This app focuses especially on Defence entrance exams including AFCAT. The program is designed to guide students from professional educators.

One of the key features of the Centurion Digital App is that it offers study materials and weekly mock tests.

Jagran Josh app: This is one of the leading education apps which is helpful for defence exams.

With this app, you will get daily current affairs updates, practice quizzes, mock tests, and expert tips and strategies to crack  AFCAT exams.

