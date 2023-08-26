Want to join the Indian Air Force? Clear AFCAT exam with these 4 apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you want to join the Indian Air Force, you must prepare and appear for the AFCAT exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
AFCAT exam selects Officers for various branches of the Air Force, which include the Flying Branch (Short Service Commission) and the Technical Branch (Short Service Commission and Permanent Commission). To prepare for the AFCAT exam you can try these 4 apps; they will guide you towards success:
Photo Credit: Pexels
My IAF app: This is an official app provided by Indian Air Force so that students can get access to both information, and various activities.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app is helpful for aspiring candidates to fulfill their dreams of being a part of the Indian Air Force and serving the nation. It serves as a strong medium between candidates and IAF.
Photo Credit: Pexels
AFCAT exam prep: With this app, you will have all the preparatory materials in a quiz and eBook format to prepare thoroughly for the AFCAT Air Force Common Admission Test.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app has more than 15500 questions and 12+yrs of previous year papers properly categorized in multiple sections, which focuses only on upcoming AFCAT exams
Photo Credit: Pexels
Centurion Digital App: This app focuses especially on Defence entrance exams including AFCAT. The program is designed to guide students from professional educators.
Photo Credit: Pexels
One of the key features of the Centurion Digital App is that it offers study materials and weekly mock tests.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Jagran Josh app: This is one of the leading education apps which is helpful for defence exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
With this app, you will get daily current affairs updates, practice quizzes, mock tests, and expert tips and strategies to crack AFCAT exams.