Want to prepare for CTET 2024 exam? Check out these 4 apps
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 exam was held on 20 August. Every year lakhs of students prepare for this exam as it is one of the most important exams for those who aspire to become a teacher in India.
CTET is Administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Clearing this exam helps candidates to bag teaching jobs in central government schools as well as schools under Union Territories' administration.
Now, if you are aiming to prepare for CTET 2024 exam, you should start now! There are various online apps that provide structured coaching for CTET. Try out these 4 apps to kick-start your preparation.
Mockers: The best thing about this app is that it is free to use. Whether you need previous year's question papers or Test series, you can access them for free.
With the help of the mock tests provided by this app, you can analyse your performance and know where you stand in your preparation journey for CTET.
Byjus: It is a popular online education platform to prepare for various exams including CTET. It provides a free mobile app to help students.
This app consists of various resources which include online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, interactive live classes, and study material.
Oliveboard: With this app, you can get mock tests for CTET exam, both for Paper 1 and Paper 2. These mock tests are designed in both Hindi and English according to the latest exam pattern and syllabus.
Adda 247: This app is multilingual and you prepare with this app in both Hindi and English languages.
With Adda247 you will get interactive online lectures, recorded lectures, daily quizzes, and Test series specially targeting CTET.